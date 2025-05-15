Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], May 15 (ANI): Bihar Congress on Thursday protested against the NDA government and alleged that the Darbhanga District Administration had tried to stop Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's programme at Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar.

The Police allegedly tried to stop Rahul Gandhi from going to the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga to address students at an event.

Rahul Gandhi will launch 'Shiksha Nyay Samvad' in Darbhanga, Bihar, today.

Darbhanga Deputy Mayor, Nazia Hasan, said that cancelling the permission at the last minute was a part of a "pre-planned conspiracy."

"If the administration did not want to grant us permission, they could have denied it the day we asked. But cancelling the permission at the last minute was a part of a pre-planned conspiracy. The preparations here had been going on for the last 4-5 days... The reason is that the government fears losing its seat in Darbhanga. They are scared that if Rahul Gandhi comes here, he will unite and motivate the youth... Rahul Gandhi does not require a mic or a stage for his voice to be heard. A street and a crossroad are sufficient for him," Hasan told ANI.

Congress Leader Abhay Dubey attacked the NDA alliance and said that denying permission at the last moment shows their "political malice."

"I want to ask the BJP and JDU government if establishing a dialogue of justice in social education has been made a crime? Are you treating the students waiting for that programme and Rahul Gandhi in the hostel like criminals?... We warn and challenge that JDU_BJP jails have not produced the iron that can imprison the steely resolve of Rahul Gandhi... Denying permission at the last moment shows their political malice, which they are expressing towards Rahul Gandhi and Dalit students... Rahul Gandhi will watch the movie Phule in Patna to internalise the difficulties Dalit, backwards and tribal students have faced in choosing the path of education," Abhay Dubey said.

National President of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Varun Choudhary, called the DU-BJP government "anti-Dalit and anti-students".

"This shows that the JDU-BJP government is anti-Dalit and anti-students... The students have declared they will only get up from here once they meet Rahul Gandhi... What is the JDU-BJP government scared of? The truth is that the students will reveal their poor condition under the JDU-BJP government to Rahul Gandhi... The preparations for today's programme had been going on for some time. But permission for the programme was deliberately cancelled last night when the administration found out that the students are planning to attend the event in large numbers," Choudhary told ANI.

Earlier on April 7, Rahul Gandhi visited and joined the Congress' student wing's (NSUI) 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally in Begusarai.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly election for all 243 constituencies is scheduled to be held in October or November this year. The last assembly elections were held in October-November 2020. (ANI)

