Sheikhpura, Feb 10 (PTI) A court in Bihar's Sheikhpura district on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to a man for raping a 13-year-old girl in 2018.

POCSO Special Court Additional District and Sessions (ADJ) judge Basant Kumar also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

The penalty collected will be handed over to the victim, the court said.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor (POCSO) said the accused had raped the girl in his grocery shop in Samas Bujurg village here, when she had gone there to buy sugar on December 22, 2018. He was arrested a month after the incident.

