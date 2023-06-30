Patna (Bihar) [India], June 29 (ANI): The Bihar Education Department, on Thursday, issued an order prohibiting the employees and the office bearers from wearing Jeans and T-shirts.

The order was released by Subodh Kumar Choudhary, director of the Education Department Administration.

The order said that the posted employees in the education department are not wearing decent clothes, which opposes the rules.

"The employees posted in the education department are not wearing clothes according to dignity, which opposes the rules. All the employees are directed to wear clothes as per the rules. They should not wear Jeans and a T-shirt in any situation", stated the order by the Education Department. (ANI)

