Jaipur, June 29: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fractured his toe on Thursday following which he was rushed to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMSH), where the doctors discharged him after an hour of examination and treatment. The Chief Minister has been advised complete rest for a week.

As per sources, Gehlot suffered the injury after being pricked by a sharp object, which uprooted a nail on his left foot besides causing a hairline fracture on the other foot. Due to the injury, there is a possibility that all his programmes and tours scheduled over the next one week will get cancelled.

Gehlot suffered the injury at around 6 p.m. on Thursday, following which he was rushed to the emergency ward of SMSH, where the doctors conducted all the routine checkups, including X-ray.

Releasing a health bulletin, the Principal of SMSH, Rajeev Bagrahatta, said: "Plastic surgeon Rakesh Jain has fixed and joined the nail of Chief Minister's left foot which was uprooted. A strap has been tied on it. The CM has also told about the injury in the right leg, which has been shown to the orthopedic. He has advised the Chief Minister to take rest for seven days after X-ray. The Chief Minister's checkup will be done again after seven days.

State Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra, PHED Minister Mahesh Joshi and other leaders also reached the hospital on getting the news of Chief Minister's injury. Gehlot's wife Sunita Gehlot, daughter-in-law Himanshi Gehlot and granddaughter also reached the hospital.

