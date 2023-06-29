Mumbai, June 29: A six-week-old boy and a 35-year-old man were killed in two separate incidents of house collapses in the Mumbai suburbs late on Thursday, the BMC Disaster Control said.

In the first instance, the infant named Aryan Ravindra Pal was seriously hurt when a wooden loft in their home in Dahisar came crashing down. The child was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital but declared dead on arrival. Mumbai Rains: Man Dies After Tree Falls Amid Heavy Rainfall in Malad.

In the second incident, Kisan Dhulla was grievously injured when the slab of a bathroom in his home collapsed. The tragedy occurred at Telugu Samaj Society in Kandivali East and the victim was rushed to the Shatabdi Hospital but declared dead on admission. Monsoon 2023 Wreaks Havoc in Maharashtra, Six Killed Due to Heavy Rains in Mumbai in Past 24 Hours.

After four days of downpour, the rains subsided on Thursday in the city. The rainfall recorded was: City: 14.36 mm, eastern suburbs: 10.37 mm, and 17.99 mm in the western suburbs, said the BMC. With the latest fatalities, the death toll in Mumbai rain-related incidents has shot upto 5 in the past 24 hours.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2023 11:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).