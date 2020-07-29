Patna, Jul 29 (PTI) The death toll in Bihar floods rose to 11 on Wednesday with three fresh fatalities, while the number of people affected by the calamity rose above 38 lakh, the state disaster management department said.

According to a bulletin issued by the departments, the fresh fatalities were reported from Darbhanga district, where the total number of deaths caused by the flood has now reached seven.

Of the total 11 deaths, the other four have been reported from West Champaran district.

The number of people affected by the floods, caused by heavy rainfalls in catchment areas along the Indo-Nepal border, has now reached 38.47 lakh.

Residents of nearly a thousand villages across 12 affected districts have been hit by the calamity.

