Patna (Bihar) [India], August 18 (ANI): Gangster Vijay Sahani, wanted in more than 20 criminal cases, was arrested as he sustained two bullet injuries in a police encounter, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Patna, Kartikeya Sharma, said that the gangster was planning another big crime when the encounter was started to catch him.

"More than 20 cases have been registered against Vijay Sahani, most of which are cases of murder, dacoity, and under the Arms Act. He was wanted in a few cases. We had information that he was planning another big crime. Teams were formed and help was sought from the STF, and he was caught," Sharma told ANI.

According to police official, Sahani had admitted his involvement in recent crimes during interrogation. However, the situation escalated when police took him for weapon recovery.

"During interrogation, he accepted his involvement in recent crimes. When he brought his weapons for the police to recover, he took out a weapon hidden in his clothes and fired at the police team. In retaliatory fire by the police, he sustained two bullet injuries in his leg," SSP added.

Police has recovered two weapons from the gangster during the operation.

He was immediately sent to the hospital for treatment after sustaining injuries, the official added.

Futher investigation is underway. (ANI)

