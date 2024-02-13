Patna (Bihar) [India], February 13 (ANI): After the Bihar government won the floor test, Janata Dal (United) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav.

The Janata Dal (United) leader Neeraj, talking about the floor test, stated, "Every claim of the opposition was thoroughly examined, but in the electoral test, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's government succeeded, proving that they effectively countered every challenge posed by the opposition."

When asked about Tejashwi Yadav's statement on JDU MLA, Bihar JDU leader Neeraj Kumar stated that this question would also apply to Tejashwi Yadav, whose mandate the people favoured in 2020 and how he joined the government.

"Regarding job appointments, especially in the education sector, it was revealed that the teachers appointed by you (Tejashwi Yadav) don't even visit the office. So how are you taking credit? The credit goes to the government, and it speaks for the work in every village under the leadership of Nitish Kumar."

On being asked about three RJD leaders switching sides, he explained that the pressure from within the RJD led them to change their allegiance. He emphasized that it's not about the RJD MLAs not adhering to the order issued by their party but rather acknowledging reality. This shift occurred because, in their constituencies, people appreciated the work done by Nitish Kumar, and they decided to align with him.

Regarding the ex-RJD leader Jayant Choudhary joining the NDA alliance, the JDU leader stated that it's a natural process, diverging from the Congress's rigidity. The political conduct of the Congress is such that, naturally, members will move away from the Akhil Bharatiya Loktantrik Congress party, contributing to the decline of the INDI alliance and the growth of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

He added, " The INDI alliance is weakening and will continue to weaken."

On being asked about the incident in Gopalganj, where the General Secretary of the district was shot dead, the JDU leader stated, "The incident in Gopalganj is shocking, and an SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been formed. Whoever is responsible will be brought to justice through legal proceedings."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Hari Bhushan Thakur, commenting on the Bihar floor test, stated, "Look, if you delve into this, even the global 2020 verdict reflects that the alliance favoured by the people of Bihar has once again emerged. Therefore, this is not a trivial matter, Nitish Ji's established majority is evident. Hence, heartfelt thanks to all NDA legislators, and once again, Bihar will embark on the path of development. We have full confidence in that."

On being asked about three RJD legislators switching sides to join the NDA, the BJP leader remarked, "It won't happen merely based on RJD's statements. By trusting our principles, policies, and leaders, whoever aligns with us, we welcome them. Our leaders and programs, influenced by Modi Ji, have impressed all three members."

Regarding Tejashwi's comment, he added, "When job appointments were being made in the education department, their ministers didn't go to the office for a month. I would advise Tejashwi Ji to focus on the pending cases. Your political career will take time."

Speaking about the political scenario, the BJP leader mentioned, "A Modi tsunami is underway, with Ashok Chauhan also joining from Maharashtra and Jayant Ji aligning with the RLD. Modi Ji's policies are impressing the entire nation, and you will witness why the Modi tsunami is happening. The INDI alliance will cease to exist, and this time, we will surpass the 400-seat mark."

On the Gopalganj incident, he assured that all criminals, wherever they may be, will be sought out and brought to justice.

The NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday won the Bihar floor test after it secured the support of 129 MLAs who voted in favour of the NDA alliance. (ANI)

