Patna, Jul 2 (PTI) Job aspirants on Wednesday held a demonstration and blocked roads in Bihar's capital Patna, demanding the implementation of a domicile policy in government recruitment.

They blocked roads at the Dak Bunglow Chowk in central Patna, disrupting vehicular movement, while the police used "mild force" to disperse them from the spot and detained some of the protesters, a senior officer said.

Agitators led by student leader Dilip Kumar gathered near the Dak Bunglow crossing here and blocked the roads, demanding the introduction of a domicile policy to ensure 90 per cent representation of the state's youth in government jobs.

The student leader said, "The state government must introduce a domicile policy to ensure 90 per cent representation of the state's youth in government jobs. If the government does not accept our demand, we will launch massive agitation throughout the state."

This has been the long-pending demand of job seekers for the introduction of a domicile policy in government jobs.

The Bihar government has already ruled out the possibility of the introduction of a domicile policy in the state and maintained that any such move would be against the provisions of the Indian Constitution.

"Some protesters were detained by police at Dak Bunglow Chowk. Mild force was used to disperse them as some of them blocked traffic movements by lying down on the roads", Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told PTI.

He, however, denied using batons by the security personnel to disperse the protesters.

