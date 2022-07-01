Patna, Jun 30 (PTI) The Bihar legislature was adjourned sine die on Thursday after a stormy monsoon session that began on June 24.

The session was marked by the deadlock between the opposition and the state government over the new short-term defence recruitment scheme - Agnipath.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav had last week announced that all opposition parties would boycott the entire session of the assembly, as their demand to pass a resolution against the scheme was turned down by the Speaker.

Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha adjourned the House sine die in the post-lunch session of the final day.

“Altogether 827 questions were submitted to the assembly, of which 713 were approved. Many important issues related to public welfare were raised through calling attention notices and questions,” Sinha said.

Meanwhile, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in a report tabled in the assembly during the day that Bihar recorded a fiscal deficit of Rs 29,827 crore in 2020-21, an increase of Rs 15,103 crore over the previous year.

