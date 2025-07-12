Patna (Bihar) [India], July 12 (ANI): Days after businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead in Bihar, another man was killed in Patna's Ram Krishna Nagar area after being shot by an unidentified assailant. The victim, Vikram Jha, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

According to police, Jha was shot by a person who arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire. A murder case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Jha, originally from Darbhanga district, had been living in Patna for a year and ran a grocery store. He lived with his family on the first floor of the same building.

Speaking to the media, SP Patna East Parichay Kumar said, "Vikram Jha, a resident under PS Ram Krishna Nagar limits, was shot at some time ago. When he was being taken to the hospital, he died. As soon as we received the information, the DSP and I arrived at the crime scene. On analysing the CCTV footage, we found that the deceased owned a grocery store, and a person came on a motorbike and shot him. There seems to be no evidence of robbery in the store."

The official said that the motive behind the murder is still unclear.

"We are trying to find out the cause of the murder. The local police station said there were no previous complaints made by the deceased, so we are yet to ascertain the motive behind the murder... The victim is basically from Darbhanga, and he rented a shop here one year ago and lived with his family on the first floor. FSL team is investigating the case..." he added.

Earlier, on July 4, businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near the main gate of his house in Patna's Gandhi Maidan area. He had previously requested police protection for his family.(ANI)

