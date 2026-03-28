Balochistan [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): A Baloch university student has allegedly been picked up by Pakistani security forces in Turbat and shifted to an undisclosed location, sparking fresh concerns over enforced disappearances in the region, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, the student, identified as Mumtaz Baloch, was enrolled in the fifth semester of the Balochi Department at the University of Balochistan. His family claims he was detained on the third night of Eid from Kolwahi Bazaar in Apsar. Since then, his whereabouts remain unknown, with authorities yet to provide any explanation for his detention or confirm his condition.

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The family has expressed deep anguish over the lack of information, calling the situation distressing and unjustified. The case has been taken up by the Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP), which has urged state authorities to ensure Mumtaz's immediate and safe recovery. The organisation has long documented cases of enforced disappearances in Balochistan and continues to highlight alleged abuses.

Meanwhile, VBMP's ongoing protest camp in Quetta, now in its 6,115th day, remains a symbol of sustained resistance against such incidents. Families of missing persons, activists, and supporters gathered at the camp to show solidarity and demand accountability. According to VBMP officials, these prolonged protests highlight the systemic nature of the issue, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

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VBMP's information secretary, Ghulam Farooq, emphasised the importance of families coming forward with documented evidence. He stated that without active participation, it becomes difficult to formally register cases of enforced disappearances at both national and international forums. He further called on political parties, student bodies, and civil society groups to actively support documentation efforts and amplify the voices of affected families, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)