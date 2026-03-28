VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 28: DeepTek has been recognised as a Winner under the National Scale Data Curation Platform category at the IndiaAI-NCG Cancer AI & Technology Challenge (CATCH) Grant Awards 2026, announced at the India AI Impact Summit.

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The award acknowledges the company's Augmento - Radiology AI Deployment Platform, developed to enable structured AI integration, data stewardship, and workflow coordination within radiology departments operating at institutional and network scale.

The CATCH programme, led by IndiaAI in partnership with the National Cancer Grid, focuses on identifying technology solutions that can be meaningfully embedded into oncology care environments. The initiative aims to support innovations that address operational and clinical gaps while maintaining governance and accountability.

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As part of the grant, Augmento will be deployed at Tata Memorial Hospital to strengthen radiology data management and AI-enabled workflow integration within cancer imaging services.

Augmento is US FDA cleared and CE certified, and has been deployed in healthcare systems including Singapore. The platform enables healthcare institutions to validate, monitor, and manage AI tools within existing radiology infrastructure, supporting traceability, performance oversight, and structured implementation.

Dr. Amit Kharat, Co-Founder of DeepTek, said the recognition highlights the importance of system-level thinking in AI adoption.

"The conversation around AI in healthcare is moving beyond algorithms to infrastructure. For oncology, the real impact comes when AI is embedded within clinical systems in a way that is auditable, measurable, and aligned with how radiologists actually work. Platforms that enable disciplined deployment are essential for scaling safely across institutions."

In addition to oncology-focused infrastructure, DeepTek has been actively advancing AI-powered lung health solutions, including tuberculosis screening, lung nodule detection, and lung mass screening. Its chest X-ray AI solutions are deployed across TB screening programs and routine clinical settings to support rapid triaging, structured interpretation, and early

identification of significant findings -- particularly in high-burden regions with limited radiology resources.

Within clinical workflows, the AI assists in stratifying chest X-rays into low- and high-suspicion categories, enabling prioritization of critical cases. The platform also supports the generation of structured draft reports for both normal and abnormal studies, improving reporting efficiency while maintaining full radiologist oversight and final clinical responsibility.

Beyond chest X-rays, the platform incorporates advanced agentic reporting capabilities designed to assist and augment radiologists across multiple imaging modalities, including CT, MRI, PET-CT, ultrasound, and Doppler studies. This multimodality reporting framework enhances productivity, standardization, and clinical consistency, while ensuring that radiologists remain central to interpretation, validation, and decision-making.

DeepTek currently operates AI-enabled radiology platforms across more than 1,000 hospitals and imaging centres globally. According to the company, a scan is processed through its systems every five seconds.

The CATCH recognition places Augmento within a broader national effort to operationalise AI in cancer care settings through structured implementation and institutional collaboration.

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