Patna, January 16: Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has said that rumours have been circulating that ministers in the Bihar government might be involved in the murder of the IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh.

In a Facebook live on Friday, Yadav said: "There are rumours that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's ministers might be involved in the murder of IndiGo airlines manager Rupesh Kumar Singh". Earlier, the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar informed that a special team has been formed to probe the murder and assured that strict action will be taken against the culprits. Tejashwi Yadav Slams Nitish Kumar Over Deteriorating Law and Order, Says in Bihar 'Maha Jungle Raj' is Going Wild.

Further elaborating about the law and order situation in the state the CM said, "Bihar ranks at 23 in the country as far as incidents of crime are concerned. Law is in place. Police are finding out more information. A speedy trial will be held, so that stringent action is taken against the culprit on time. I have been assured by the DGP."

Rupesh Kumar Singh, a manager with IndiGo airlines, was shot dead by unidentified bike-borne men in the Punaichak area of Patna on January 12.

