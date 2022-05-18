Gurugram, May 18 (PTI) A local court on Wednesday sentenced a Bihar native to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor girl in August 2018 after holding her captive.

Additional Sessions Judge Ved Prakash Sirohi also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on accused Mohammad Alam Majhar alias Mohammad Manjar Alam.

According to the police, the convict was booked for raping a 13-year-old girl in August, 2018, at Palam Vihar police station area. He was in jail since his arrest after the incident.

According to the prosecution, after luring the victim on some pretext, the accused had held her captive for many days and raped her.

The FIR was registered against him under section 344 of the IPC and section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

