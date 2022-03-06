Patna, Mar 6 (PTI) More than 750 students pursuing courses in war-ravaged Ukraine have returned to their homes across 38 districts of Bihar so far, officials said on Sunday.

The students have been arriving at the airports in Delhi and Mumbai, by flights arranged as part of ‘Operation Ganga'. Expenses of their travel to Patna airport is being borne by the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

The returnees are, thereafter, ferried to their respective homes in cars arranged for by the state government, except in those cases where parents come by their own vehicles.

According to the data made available by the administration, altogether 756 students have reached Bihar till date.

Patna district accounts for the highest number of 116 returnees, followed by East Champaran (60), Gaya and Sitamari (39 each), Nalanda (32) and Muzaffarpur (30).

The return journey of the students began on February 27 when 23 of them, including the daughter of an MLA of the ruling JD(U), came back.

Friday saw the highest number of 227 returnees in a day. Besides, more than 100 students returned in a day on Wednesday (144), Thursday (164) and Saturday (121).

All 38 districts have, so far, accounted for returnees. The lowest number of returnees (02) have been from Sheikhpura, the data showed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)