Darbhanga (Bihar), Feb 17 (PTI) More than 10 people have been injured in clashes that broke out in some parts of Bihar's Darbhanga district during Saraswati idol immersion, police said on Saturday.

The home department, through a circular, on Saturday suspended transmission of messages through various social networking sites and instant messaging services in the entire Darbhanga district till 2 pm on February 19.

"Some anti-social elements are using the internet to share objectionable content to spread rumours and disaffection among the public to incite them to commit various offences against communal harmony and cause damage to life and property, besides disturbing peace and tranquility," the circular stated.

"In Darbhanga's Bahera area, a clash broke out between two groups on Friday during Saraswati idol immersion. People from both sides pelted each other with stones... the incident caused minor injuries to people from both sides. The situation was immediately brought under control," a statement issued by the district police said.

Police have registered an FIR and arrested 40 suspects so far, it said, adding a manhunt has been launched to nab more than 150 named as well as unidentified suspects.

A senior police official, on condition of anonymity, said that at least 10 people were injured in the incident.

Minor clashes between two communities were also reported in Bishanpur and Hayaghat police stations areas in Darbhanga on Friday.

A similar incident was also reported from Lodipur area in Bhagalpur district on Friday, another police official said, adding the situation was immediately brought under control.

