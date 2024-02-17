Jammu, Feb 17 (PTI) Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jammu on February 20, authorities on Saturday temporarily banned flying drones, paragliders and remote-controlled micro-light aircraft here, a spokesperson said.

District Magistrate of Jammu Sachin Kumar Vaishya has issued the order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, responding to intelligence reports highlighting potential security threats, he said.

"Effective immediately and continuing until February 20, the order imposes restrictions on the operation of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircraft, paragliders, para-motors, hand gliders and hot air balloons within the (Jammu) district," the spokesperson said, quoting the order.

He said the precautionary measure is in place to counter possible activities by terrorist and anti-national elements.

Exceptions to the ban include aerial surveillance conducted by security forces during VVIP visits or with specific written permission from the district magistrate's office, the spokesperson said

"Defence and paramilitary Forces are exempted from these restrictions. Violation of this order is subject to punitive action under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code," he added.

