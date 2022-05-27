New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Amid speculations of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) trying to forge an alliance with Janata Dal (United), Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday cleared the air saying talks about an alliance are "all imaginary".

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Yadav said, "This is all imaginary. When I went to Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it was my initiative and not of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Does it mean I was forging an alliance with BJP?"

Both Tejashwi Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar attended Iftar hosted at each other's place and also have similar stances on caste census.

Speaking about the recent CBI raids at Lalu Prasad Yadav's house, Tejashwi said, "It is politically motivated. It was not the first time, and it is not going to be the last."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR in the 'land for railway job' case named Lalu Yadav, his wife, daughters and several others as accused in the case.

On Friday, the CBI conducted searches at 17 locations belonging to Lalu Yadav and his family members in Delhi and Bihar.

The alleged scam took place when Yadav was Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009. (ANI)

