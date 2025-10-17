Patna (Bihar) [India], October 17 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister and BJP leader Pramod Sawant, while speaking to ANI, exudes confidence in NDA's victory ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Polls 2025.

"The way development is happening here, only NDA has done this. So, once more, an NDA government will be formed here," he said.

On RJD fielding Osama Shahab, son of ex-MP Shahabuddin, in Raghunathpur assembly, he stated, "The NDA gives tickets to party workers, youth, and ordinary people. However, in Mahagathbandhan, only their contractors will get tickets."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party's star campaigner, Yogi Adityanath, entered Bihar's election battlefield on Thursday, addressing rallies in support of the BJP's Ramkripal Yadav (Danapur) and the NDA's Shyam Rajak (Phulwari Sharif).

The Chief Minister reminded the crowd of Bihar's dark years between 1990 and 2005, saying that under RJD-Congress rule, "the land of knowledge became a hub of crime and dynasty politics." He accused them of sheltering mafias and driving Biharis to migrate in search of livelihood.

Highlighting the NDA's record, Yogi said, "In Uttar Pradesh, mafias are on their way to hell--their properties are being seized and used to build houses for the poor." Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, he added, the NDA has ensured inclusive development, while "the Congress-RJD agenda has always been for family welfare, not public welfare."

CM Yogi said the NDA has freed Bihar from decades of stagnation and crime. "No one can now obstruct development or treat crime as a birthright," he declared. He credited the central and state governments with advancing infrastructure and curbing mafias that once hindered progress. Highlighting Bihar's resurgence, the Chief Minister recalled that between 1990 and 2005, corruption and scams -- such as the massive fodder scam -- stifled youth talent and delayed development. "Today, Bihar stands transformed, with modern infrastructure and opportunities for its people," he said.

Polls for the 243-seat Bihar Assembly are scheduled to take place on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes to follow on November 14. (ANI)

