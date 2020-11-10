New Delhi, November 10: We are losing in Bihar only due to the impact of COVID-19, said Janata Dal (United) senior leader KC Tyagi on Tuesday as early trends in the counting suggested Mahagathbandhan is leading in the state.

Even as the initial trends started to trickle in, the senior JDU leader said that Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had nothing special in the past one year, since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it wasn't able to win, to be able to get ahead of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

"A year ago, RJD couldn't win a single seat in Lok Sabha polls. As per Lok Sabha results, JDU and allies were to win over 200 seats. In the last one year, nothing has harmed brand Nitish or added to brand RJD, we're losing only due to COVID-19 impact," Tyagi told ANI here.

He further criticised the role of Chirag Paswan's Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) by saying, "LJP has played a negative role, it has no existence in Bihar's politics now."

Counting of votes polled in Bihar Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday at 55 counting centres across 38 districts of the state. On one side is the NDA which includes JD-U (115 seats), BJP (110 seats), Vikassheel Insaan Party (11 seats) and Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (7 seats).

Mahagathbandhan constitutes RJD (144 seats) and the Congress with 70 seats. Other alliance partners include the CPI-ML (19 seats), CPI (6 seats), and the CPIM (4 seats).

Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the face of the NDA while Mahagathbandhan declared Tejashwi Yadav as its chief minister candidate.

