East Champaran (Bihar) [India], October 31 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday addressed a public rally in support of BJP candidate Krishnanandan Paswan in the Harsidhi Assembly constituency during the Bihar Assembly elections.

CM Dhami said that during his tenure as a minister, Krishnanandan Paswan undertook several development works for the region, and now it is up to the people to accelerate this journey of progress. He appealed to the public to re-elect Paswan as MLA to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, efforts are being made to uplift the lives of every citizen, Bihar is rapidly moving towards development, new industries are being established, youth are getting employment near their homes, new roads and flyovers are being built, and new trains are running.

The Chief Minister said that a new era of development has begun in Bihar, with projects worth over Rs 4 lakh crore currently underway. More than Rs 2,000 crore has been invested in air services. Earlier, Bihar lacked proper roads, but today, large expressways are being constructed.

He added that the Modi government has increased Bihar's railway budget more than tenfold. The state has received 20 new Vande Bharat trains, metro operations have started in Patna, and a new airport is being built in Darbhanga.

Chief Minister Dhami said these new initiatives are transforming Bihar's landscape. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, continuous efforts are being made for the upliftment of backward and most backward communities. Through schemes like Ayushman Bharat and free ration distribution, every section of society is being empowered.

Targeting the Congress party, Chief Minister Dhami said that during Congress rule, they gave slogans of "Garibi Hatao" (Remove Poverty) but ended up removing the poor instead. Today, the Modi government is delivering results on the ground, and as a result, 30 crore people have been lifted out of poverty. He said that the Congress and RJD's mission has always been to fill their family coffers through scams and corruption. They care not for the children of Bihar, but only for their own. Those with a long record of corruption can never develop Bihar.

Chief Minister Dhami said that today, Bihar is free from jungle raj and Naxalism, and the politics of dynasty has come to an end. During the Lalu-Rabri regime, massacres were a daily affair, but today, Bihar is known for development and good governance. Earlier, industrialists were reluctant to invest in Bihar, but now industries contribute more than 33 per cent to the state's GDP.

Taking a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, the Chief Minister said, "Tejashwi, also known as Gappu Bhaiya, says that the Waqf law will not be implemented in the state. It has already been approved by Parliament, and your family cannot stop it. Your love for the Mughals cannot bring you to power."

Chief Minister Dhami said that now it is up to the people of Bihar to decide whether they want leaders who can take care of the entire state or those who only worry about their own families. (ANI)

