Patna, Nov 15 (PTI) Bihar's COVID-19 tally rose to 2,26,915 as 247 more people tested positive for the infection, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,184, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

At least 614 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,19,864, it said.

Also Read | Fake Currency Racket Busted in Bengaluru, 3 Arrested for Circulating Rs 7.8 Lakh Counterfeit Notes.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 96.89 per cent, up marginally from 96.73 per cent on Saturday.

Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Patna and one from Araria, it said.

Also Read | ‘Bihar Elections Were in Full Swing and Rahul Gandhi Was Enjoying Picnic’: RJD’s Shivanand Tiwari Slams Congress Over Mahagathbandhan Loss.

Patna district recorded the highest number of new cases at 89, followed by Muzaffarpur (24), Supaul (23), Bhagalpur (14), Purnea and Munger (11 each).

Bihar now has 5,867 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 1.28 crore samples, including 99,699 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Patna district has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 deaths at 298.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)