New Delhi, May 25 (PTI) Two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a Maldivian national in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area, police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said a case was registered in connection with the incident based on a complaint filed by the woman, Hawwa Sinma, who is a student of St. Stephen's College here.

According to the complainant, she was in an auto-rickshaw near Hanuman Mandir Kashmere Gate around 10.45 pm on Tuesday when two people on a motorcycle came from behind, snatched her phone and sped away, the DCP said.

A case was registered under IPC sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person), 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) and investigation is in progress, police added.

