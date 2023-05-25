New Delhi, May 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the opposition parties for their announcement to boycott the inauguration of new Parliament House on May 28 saying that an Indian diaspora event in Australia was attended by the country's Prime Minister, former PM and MPs from the ruling and Opposition.

Addressing the party workers here after his arrival from three nation tour of Japan, Papua New Guinea and Australia, PM Modi said, "You all will be happy to know that Australian Prime Minister (Anthony Albanese) attended the Indian Community programme which is a matter of pride for us. New Parliament Building Inauguration: Parliament Not PM Narendra Modi’s Own House To Inaugurate, Will Boycott Ceremony, Says TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

"Not only this, the programme was also attended by former Australian Prime Minister, MPs from the Opposition and from ruling parties were there. Everyone participated in the Indian community programme. This is not the fame of Modi but of India's effort and spirit of 140 crore Indians," Modi.

"This is the strength of democracy," he said. The Prime Minister's remarks came a day after the 19 opposition parties, including Congress, decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by him on May 28.

On Wednesday, the 19 like-minded parties in a joint statement said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building and announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building". A war of words erupted between the Congress and BJP over the inauguration of the new Parliament House by PM Modi on May 28. New Parliament Building Inauguration: Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Govt for Not Inviting President Droupadi Murmu, Says 'Parliament Not Made With Bricks of Arrogance But With Constitutional Values'.

PM Modi also pointed out that the world agrees with him when he says that attacks on our pilgrimage sites are not acceptable to us. The Prime Minister said, "I want to tell you that while speaking about the culture and great tradition of India, never get immersed in slavery mentality and speak with courage."

"The world is eager to listen. The world agrees with me when I say that attack on our pilgrimage sites is not acceptable, they support us," he said. The Prime Minister also asserted that when the bust of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled in Japan's Hiroshima, India was able to spread the message of Bapu.

"I gave a Bodhi tree sapling to the Japanese Prime Minister during his visit to India. And he told me that he planted that sapling in Hiroshima where the disaster happened to give the message of peace," he said.

The Prime Minister also took a jibe at the opposition parties for opposing his decision to export Covid vaccines at the peak of the pandemic, and said, "In the times of crisis, they asked why Modi was giving vaccines to the world. Remember, it is the land of Buddha, it's the land of (Mahatma) Gandhi. We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion. We move further like this only," Modi said.

He also said that whatever time he could avail during his three-day trip to Australia, he utilised it in the best possible way for the good of the nation, for taking the best possible decisions for the nation.

Modi said that during his foreign trips he discusses the might of Indians. "During my visits, this is your effort, this is your tradition which I tell the world. I only go to the world and sing songs of your might. During meeting the great men of the world, I talk about the potential of India and discuss the talent of the young generation of India."

"And how the youths of India show their might after getting opportunities," he added. The Indian diaspora programme in Australia was attended by over 20,000 people.

