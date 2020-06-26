New Delhi, June 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by three men after his motorcycle brushed past their friend in central Delhi's Hauz Qazi area, police said on Friday.

Aminuddin, a resident of Katra Dina Beg, was rushed to the Lady Hardinge Hospital.

Later, Aminuddin told police that his motorcycle brushed past a man, identified as Suhail, when he was going to Kasturba Hospital to visit his nephew on Wednesday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

An argument ensued between the two and after some time, Aminuddin left for the hospital, the DCP said.

Suhail, along with his two associates, attacked Aminuddin while he was returning from the hospital, Bhatia said.

A case under sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC has been registered at Hauz Qazi police station, he said.

Suhail is still on the run, while his two associates Sehjad (28) and Kaif Ahmed (27) have been arrested, police added.

