New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the train accident in Bilaspur district that killed eight people and seriously injured at least 16 people.

He said that the state government was closely monitoring the situation.

Congress has demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw while alleging "extreme negligence".

The accident occurred when a local MEMU train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur railway station.

Chief Minister Sai stated that the District Collector of Bilaspur has been instructed to provide all possible assistance to accident victims. He added that the emergency rescue teams remain in action, engaging in rescue efforts.

"The news of the train accident near Bilaspur is extremely heartbreaking. Information has been gathered from the Bilaspur District Collector, and instructions have been issued to provide them with all possible assistance and relief efforts. The state government stands with the affected families during this difficult time. Teams from the railways and administration have immediately sprung into action for relief and rescue operations. All necessary resources and medical assistance are being ensured for the treatment of the injured. The state government is closely monitoring the situation with complete vigilance and sensitivity," Sai posted on X.

This comes as the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), along with police and local administration, were carrying out rescue operations at the accident site.

However, Congress leader TS Singh Deo has alleged "extreme negligence" and demanded that Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw resign on moral grounds. He said that such accidents keep happening in different parts of the country, leading to the deaths of people.

"A very tragic accident has occurred in Bilaspur. Reports indicate that at least six people have died and several others have been injured. Such an incident happening there is a matter of extreme negligence. Continuous reports come from different regions of the country about accidents in the railway department, and people keep dying in these accidents," Deo told ANI in Ambikapur.

"We express our condolences to those who lost their lives in the Bilaspur accident and offer solace to their families. The Railway Minister should now resign on moral grounds. This laxity is the reason such an accident could happen," he added.

Deo demanded that one family member of the deceased must be given a job in the railways, along with financial assistance to those who have been killed and left injured in the train accident.

"Additionally, one member of the family of the deceased should be given a job in the railways. Financial assistance should be provided, the injured should receive proper treatment, and they, too, should be given financial assistance," the Congress leader said.

The death toll in the Bilaspur train accident has risen to eight, while several other people were injured after a passenger train collided with a goods train near Bilaspur station in Chhattisgarh on Tuesday, officials said.

Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal said that the accident was of a serious nature, with several people trapped and many critically injured.

"A total of eight people have lost their lives in this accident. Two people are still stuck here.16-17 people are in serious condition. This is a big accident. Everyone is present here and we are carrying out rescue operations," he said.

Meanwhile, Vipul Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of the Southeast Central Railways, said that the injured passengers are receiving immediate medical attention.

The South East Central Railway issued emergency helpline numbers to assist families and passengers in view of the train accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district.

The helpline numbers for Champa Junction, Rajgarh, and Pendra Road are 808595652, 975248560, and 8294730162, respectively. For the accident site, the railways have issued two helpline numbers: 9752485499 and 8602007202.

Bilaspur District Collector (DC) Sanjay Agrawal informed ANI that the accident occurred when the last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train, respectively, collided near Bilaspur.

"The last bogie and first bogie of a local train and a goods train collided near Bilaspur. Four people have lost their lives in the accident. Rescue operation is underway," DC Agrawal said.

Inspector General (IG) Sanjeev Shukla said that there are people feared dead in the accident, and rescue operations were underway to evacuate the injured. He added that the rescue teams were trying to rescue an individual who had been trapped inside.

"A MEMU train and a goods train collided, in which some people have been injured. The rescue operation is underway. We are trying to rescue a person trapped inside," IG Shukla told ANI.

Officials stated that the railways have mobilised all resources, and measures are being taken to treat the injured.

They said that the MEMU train coach hit a goods train near Bilaspur station at about 4 pm. (ANI)

