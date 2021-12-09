New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI): The Centre will move 'The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Bill 2021' in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for consideration and passing.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the Bill during the proceedings of the House to be commenced after lunch.

The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, seeks to accord special status to six more institutes of pharmaceutical education and research as well as to set up a council for these institutes.

The Bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 15 this year.

The current bill, which will amend the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Act, 1998, that established the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), at Mohali in Punjab, will encourage high-quality research as it accords the status of Institutions of National Importance to six more institutes at Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Hajipur, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Rae Bareli.

An Institution of National Importance refers to an autonomous institute established under an Act, with the power to hold examinations, grant degrees, diplomas, and other academic distinctions or titles. These institutes of national importance receive funding from the central government.

The Bill provides for a Council to coordinate the activities among the institutes under the Bill to ensure the development of pharmaceutical education and research and maintenance of standards.

Functions of the Council include advising on matters related to course duration, and admission standards in the institutes; formulating policies for recruitment, conditions of service, and fees; examining and approving development plans of the institutes; and examining annual budget estimates of the institutes for recommendations to the central government for allocation of funds.

The council will include the Minister in charge of the Ministry or department of the central government having administrative control of pharmaceuticals (ex officio), as the Chairperson; the Minister of State of the Ministry or department of the central government having administrative control of the pharmaceuticals (ex officio), as the Vice-Chairperson; the Chairperson of each Board of Governors (ex officio); the Director of every institute (ex officio); the Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education (ex officio); the Director-General, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (ex officio); and three Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha).

The term of office of an ex officio member will continue till he holds the office by virtue of which he is a member. Other members of the Council will have a term of three years in office.

Notably, the winter session of the Parliament commenced on November 29 and will conclude on December 23. (ANI)

