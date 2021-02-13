New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) A bill to modify the list of scheduled castes in Tamil Nadu was introduced in Lok Sabha on Saturday.

According to the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021, introduced by Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar in the lower house, the Tamil Nadu government has proposed certain modifications in the list of Scheduled Castes by way of grouping of seven castes which presently exist as separate castes.

The Registrar General of India has conveyed concurrence to the proposed modifications, the bill said.

To give effect to the changes, it is necessary to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 by Parliament.

Six Presidential Orders were issued specifying Scheduled Castes in respect of various states and Union Territories. These Orders have been amended from time to time by Acts of Parliament.

