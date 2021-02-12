Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit Bhosale on Friday approached the Bombay High Court seeking to quash the money laundering and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violation case lodged against them by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The petitions also challenged the summons issued by the ED directing the duo to appear before it for questioning.

The pleas were heard on Friday by a division bench of Justices S S Shinde and Manish Pitale, which directed the ED to file its affidavit in reply and posted the petitions on February 15.

The ED, earlier this week, conducted searches in the office premises owned by Avinash Bhosale, promoter of ABIL group, which is into real estate and infrastructure development, in Pune, Mumbai and Kolhapur.

