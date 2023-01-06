Bhubaneswar, Jan 6 (PTI) A political slugfest broke out between the ruling Biju Janata Dal and opposition BJP in Odisha over the Centre's free rice to 3.25 crore people of the state till December 2023.

The BJD which was so far taking the sole credit for providing cheap rice to poor families at the cost of Re 1 per kilogramme of food grain alleged that the BJP led Central government has denied additional 5 kg of rice to poor families by stopping the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY).

Also Read | Shraddha Walkar Murder Case: Aaftab Amin Poonawalla Seeks Release of His Debit and Credit Cards To Purchase Day-to-Day Items.

Both the parties held press conferences and lodged allegation against each other.

BJD spokesperson and MP Sambit Patra said: "The COVID-19 pandemic hit 3.25 crore poor people of Odisha so far were getting 10 kg of cheap rice per month. While 5 kg of rice was given under the National Food Security Act (NFSA), another 5 kg was availed under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). However, the Centre has now stopped the PMGKAY."

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Muslim Youth Thrashed, Handed Over to Police for Roaming With Minor Hindu Girl in Dakshina Kannada.

The BJD leader alleged that stopping the PMGKAY will badly affect the poor and farmers.

He demanded immediate restoration of PMGKAY so that the poor people do not suffer. Patra said people have lost all their savings and earning due to Covid pandemic. "Why is the Centre slashing the food security of the poor?," he asked.

Patra also claimed that the PMGKAY was helping the farmers. Additional 5 kg of rice per person led to more rice procurement by the Centre, thereby the farmers could sell their surplus rice and benefit from the MSP paid to them.

"Now the farmers of Odisha face a challenge as PMGKAY has been stopped. Now there will be no additional procurement of rice, no more MSP to farmers. Where will they sell their produce?", he asked.

BJP state general secretary Golak Mohapatra, in a counter press conference came down heavily on the ruling BJD and said: "Now the BJD had admitted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schemes were helping the poor and farmers. The BJD has all along claimed credit for the cheap rice and now admitted that it was Modi's rice."

He said the BJP led central government will spend Rs 700 crore every month to provide the poor in Odisha with free rice.

Earlier, while the Centre was paying Rs 34.28 per kg of rice distributed at the rate of Re 1 per kg of rice among the poor, the state government spent only Rs 2 per kg of rice. The funniest thing is that the state government has been taking the entire credit for the free rice, Mohapatra claimed.

The BJP leader asked the BJD to ensure seamless distribution of "Modi rice" among the people instead of doing petty politics.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)