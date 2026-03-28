Patna, March 28: Five government school teachers were arrested on Friday at the India-Nepal border in Bihar’s Supaul after they were allegedly found intoxicated while accompanying students on an educational tour. The arrests were made at the Bhimnagar checkpost during routine screening as the group returned from Nepal.

According to police officials, the teachers were part of a student tour organised under the Chief Minister’s ‘Bihar Darshan’ scheme, which aims to provide educational exposure to schoolchildren. The incident has raised concerns about supervision and conduct during such programmes. Motu Lal From ‘Dry’ State Bihar Sells Property Worth INR 75 Lakh To Buy Liquor Illegally, Blames Nitish Kumar’s Alcohol Ban for Pushing Family Into Poverty (Watch Video).

Officials said the teachers were stopped during routine checks conducted at the Bhimnagar border crossing. A breathalyser test confirmed that all five individuals had consumed alcohol.

Sanjay Kumar Priyadarshi, a senior officer with the state’s Prohibition department, said that every individual and vehicle passing through the checkpoint is subject to inspection. The teachers were taken into custody after testing positive. Bihar: Woman Posts Rose Day Video With Husband in Munger, Lands in Trouble Over Liquor Ban Violation.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shivansh Kumar, Deepnarayan Ram, English Kumar, Dhirendra Kumar, and Mithu Kumar. They have been sent to judicial custody following the completion of legal formalities.

Bihar enforces a strict prohibition policy that bans the consumption, sale, purchase, and transportation of alcohol. The law applies to all residents and visitors, and violations can lead to arrest and prosecution.

The police noted that the enforcement of prohibition laws is particularly strict at border areas, where individuals often attempt to transport or consume alcohol from neighbouring regions where it is legally available. Following the arrests, the state Education Department has been informed to initiate departmental action against the teachers. Supaul District Magistrate Sawan Kumar confirmed that the process to suspend the accused teachers has been set in motion.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 28, 2026 08:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).