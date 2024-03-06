Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) held an extensive discussion with senior leaders of the party on the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections.

"An extensive discussion was held under the leadership of BJD President and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with the senior leaders of the Party today regarding the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections," a press release from the BJD General Secretary Manas Mangaraj stated.

Also Read | Hyderabad Man Drafted into Joining Russian Army Killed in War with Ukraine, Says Indian Embassy.

The state will complete 100 years of its formation by 2036 and hence the party as well as the Chief Minister intends to work for the greater interests of people of Odisha, the release stated.

"In the discussions, it was resolved that since by 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years of its statehood and BJD and CM has major milestones to be achieved by this time, BJD will do everything towards this in the greater interests of people of Odisha and the State," it said.

Also Read | Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: Police Arrest 14 Trainee Sub-Inspectors in Connection with Recruitment Exam Paper Leak in Jaipur (Watch Video).

Odisha has 21 Parliamentary constituencies. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) got the maximum number of seats followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The BJD won 12 seats, BJP bagged 8 and the Congress won one seat.

The state has 147 Assembly constituencies. The BJD swept the state in the last polls, winning 113 seats in the 2019 elections held simultaneously with the general elections. The BJP came a distant second with 23 seats, followed by the Congress with 9, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) with 1 and an Independent candidate bagging another seat. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)