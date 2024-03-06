Jaipur, March 6: A court here on Wednesday remanded in six-day police custody 14 trainee sub-inspectors arrested over a 2021 paper leak case connected to the recruitment exam they cleared. Rajasthan: Bill for Life Term in Paper Leak Cases to Be Tabled Assembly, Announces CM Ashok Gehlot.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested the trainee police sub-inspectors (SIs), including topper Naresh Kumar, for allegedly clearing the test by procuring leaked question papers and using also dummy candidates. Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: RPSC Member Received Rs 60 Lakh for Leaking Teacher Recruitment Exam Question Paper, Says Police.

14 Trainee Sub-Inspectors Arrested

Additional Director General (ATS and SOG) VK Singh said the accused were produced before the court, which sent them to six days of police custody. Meanwhile, when the arrested trainee sub-inspectors were deboarding the police vehicle on the court premises, some people allegedly manhandled them. They were then escorted into the court under police protection.

