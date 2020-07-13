New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty moved the Supreme Court seeking action and direction against the practice of encouraging and rewarding killing of wild animals in India.

Mohanty, a Lok Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Odisha's Kendrapara Constituency, sought appropriate directions or orders from the top court against the indiscriminate and brutal killing of wild animals.

Many state governments, including Bihar, Himachal Pradesh and Kerala have even financially incentivised the killing of wild animals such as Neelgai, Rhesus Macaque and Wild Boar respectively, Mohanty's petition stated.

Unfortunately, a popular way of getting rewarded by the State Governments is by planting bombs and poisons in our forests, he stated.

The petition, filed by Mohanty, was in response to the death of several animals and a child after use of heinous practices such as snares, explosives, bomb baits, poison baits etc. were reported and documented to destroy wild animals.

This is a direct result of faulty policies of the Central and State Governments. The petition specifically asks for directions against States which are rewarding and encouraging killing of wild animals which is leading to the usage of "bomb baits" and "poison baits".

Mohanty reiterated the protection rendered to animals under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, even though they may be declared as vermin under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, still renders true, Mohanty's plea said.

The petition seeks for proactive, constructive and a scientific way forward to mitigate human, wildlife conflict instead of encouraging citizens of the country to kills such wild animals, he said.

"Currently there are no proper guidelines in place for the purpose of dealing with man-animal conflict. This has led to the emergence of haphazard, unscientific and excessive policies being exercised by Central and State Governments," read the petition.

This encourages poachers and public to hunt animals. Man-animal conflict is a serious issue and we must look at scientific methods such as community sensitisation, creation of rapid response teams for coordinating and managing conflict to ensure our animals are not hunted, he said.

"Not only do animals and children suffer because of these violent actions, our farmers also incur heavy losses due to the inaction of governments. By expediting financial compensation for crop damage, we must support our food givers," Mohanty said in his plea, a copy of which was accessed by ANI.

With the current trends, neither will our animals survive nor will our farmers. We must think for the good of both. Due to such indiscriminate hunting non-target animals such as elephants, leopards, tigers, jackals and even cows fall prey to such unwarranted methods of elimination, dying painful and agonising deaths, he said.

It is estimated by the Forest Department of Kerala that from 2012 to 2020, 24 tigers and 110 leopards have been killed by wire snares in Kerala alone. It also has the potential to cause grievous injuries to humans as well, he added.

India's largest animal welfare Organisations - People for Animals and Humane Society International - India had applauded the filing of the petition by Mohanty. (ANI)

