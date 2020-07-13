Poco India launched its second smartphone under the Poco offering - Poco M2 Pro earlier this month. Launched in India with a starting price of Rs 13,999 for the 4GB & 64GB variant, the smartphone will go on sale for the first time since its launch. The phone will be sold online exclusively via Flipkart. The customers can get their hands on the device at 12 pm IST. The company also claimed that all the Poco phones are now manufactured in India. The smartphone will be offered in three variants - 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB & 6GB + 128GB. Poco M2 Pro with Snapdragon 720G SoC Launched in India at Rs 13,999; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Coming to the specifications, the recently launched Poco M2 Pro smartphone comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 protection at the back as well as the front. Under the skin, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset which is paired with an Adreno 618 GPU. The SoC is mated with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of the internal storage.

Capture everything that you see with the 48MP AI Quad Camera. What camera mode do you use the most? 🔄 High-resolution ♥️ Macro/ Portrait 💬 Ultra wide#POCOM2Pro goes on sale tomorrow at 12 PM on @Flipkart. #FeelTheSurge pic.twitter.com/ImYvqv7Nt3 — #POCOForIndia (@IndiaPOCO) July 13, 2020

For optics, the phone includes a 48MP quad-camera setup including a 48MP primary image sensor assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. At the front, there is an in-display 16MP snapper for selfies and video call. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery supporting 33W Super fast charging technology. There is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Face ID support. It runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

As far as the prices are concerned, the base variant with 4GB of RAM & 64GB of storage is priced at Rs 13,999. The model with 6GB RAM & 64GB will retail at Rs 14,999. The top-end variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 16,999.

