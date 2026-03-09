New Delhi, [India] March 9, (ANI): On the second day of the budget session of Parliament, backing the No- Confidence Motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Sasmit Patra on Monday remarked on the session's significance, stating, "This will be a very important session as it will also see the motion of removal against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla."

He urged all MPs to engage in "dialogue, deliberation, and discussion" during this critical time as they address the no-confidence motion.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant on Monday asserted that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla cannot rise above the Constitution. Discussing the opposition's move to bring a no-confidence motion against him, Sawant stated that the motion of no-confidence is directed against the alleged misuse of power by the Speaker.

"... Personally, Om Birla can be respected, and his powers can be understood, but he cannot rise above the constitution. This motion is directed against such misuse of power..." Sawant told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday also lashed out at the Centre on a no-confidence motion against Om Birla and accused the ruling party of "unwillingness to accept the opposition."

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut alleged that the Centre "humiliated" the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, by allegedly not letting him speak when he cited former Army Chief General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir in the House.

Whereas, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, warning that they would "regret" moving a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Speaking to reporters, Rijiju defended the Speaker, stating the motion was brought without "any reason" and solely to satisfy "one man's stubbornness". He added that the BJP is prepared to respond "thoroughly in the House" and predicted the motion's defeat.

These remarks were made following the formal submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, which has been signed by 118 MPs. Congress members Mohammad Jawed, Kodikunnil Suresh, and Mallu Ravi accused the Speaker of partisan conduct and levelling "unwarranted allegations" against women MPs from the Opposition parties.

They further pointed out that while opposition MPs have been suspended by Birla for the entire parliament session for raising issues concerning the public, the ruling party members have not been rebuked for making "derogatory" remarks against former Prime Ministers.

The Congress MPs also accused Birla of "openly espousing the version of the ruling party on all controversial matters," stating that such conduct constitutes a danger to the proper functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the budget session will commence on March 9, where three Congress MPs are scheduled to move a resolution demanding the removal of Speaker Om Birla over accusations of disallowing Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders from speaking in the House. (ANI)

