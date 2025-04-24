Bhubaneswar, Apr 24 (PTI) The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday extended its full cooperation and support to the Central government in its efforts concerning national security at the all-party meeting on the Pahalgam terror attack.

BJD's floor leader in Rajya Sabha Sasmit Patra attended the all-party meeting.

"BJD reaffirms its full cooperation and support with the government in all its efforts concerning the national security of the nation," Patra said after the meeting in Delhi.

"As directed by the party, informed the meeting that BJD president Naveen Patnaik has expressed his deep sorrow, condolences and solidarity with the families affected by the Pahalgam terror attack," he said.

He said the BJD strongly condemned the inhuman and cowardly act by terrorists at Pahalgam in the strongest possible terms.

"We urge the government to take all necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators of this gruesome attack are brought to justice," Patra said, adding that the BJD reaffirmed its full cooperation and support with the government in all its efforts concerning the security of the country.

The government briefed leaders of various political parties on the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, and heard their views at the all-party meeting here.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju were present from the government's side.

