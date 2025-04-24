New Delhi, April 24: Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Friday, following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Rahul Gandhi, who was on an official visit to the United States, cut his trip short and returned to New Delhi early Thursday morning.

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also shortened their trips to Saudi Arabia and the US, respectively, in response to the attack in Pahalgam. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Benjamin Netanyahu to Giorgia Meloni, Top World Leaders Dial PM Narendra Modi To Express Shock Over Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier in the day, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to deliberate on the security situation and formulate a collective response to the attack. Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post. Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Suspends Visa Services to Pakistani Nationals With Immediate Effect; Existing Visas Revoked With Effect From April 27, Says MEA.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release.

Meanwhile, families of victims of the Pahalgam terror attack mourned the loss of their loved ones as they urged the government to take strong action against the perpetrators of the heinous crime. Last rites of Indian Navy Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, were performed at his native place in Karnal. Shivamogga resident Manjunath Rao was killed in the terror attack. Family friend Dattatreya urged the government to take strong steps against terrorists.

Terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured, in one of the deadliest attacks in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

