Lucknow, Mar 23 (PTI) Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday in apparent solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who was sentenced to two years by a Gujarat court earlier, said BJP is afraid of opposition and fends off against them by implicating them in criminal cases.

"Defamation of the country, defamation of the public, defamation of harmony, defamation of the Constitution, defamation of the economy. Don't know how many types of defamation cases should be filed against the BJP.

"The BJP, which secures its political future by implicating the opposition in minor cases, is scared of the power of the opposition," Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also tagged the Congress leader in his tweet.

A Surat court on Thursday sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in prison in a criminal defamation case filed in 2019 against him for his "Modi surname" remark.

The court also granted bail to Gandhi and stayed his sentence for 30 days, to allow him to challenge its decision in a higher court.

The case was registered against Gandhi on a complaint of BJP MLA and former Gujarat minister Purnesh Modi.

