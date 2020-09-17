New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): While urging people to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday through the Namo App, the BJP also announced the start of the "Know Namo" quiz whose winners will get books autographed by the PM.

The quiz which begins today will have questions on PM Modi and BJP.

Also Read | Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Electrocuted to Death While Cleaning Water Tank in Matunga.

"How much do you know about PM Narendra Modi? Take 'The Know NaMo Quiz' on NaMo App - http://nm4.in/dnldapp Winners walk away with books signed by PM Narendra Modi himself!" the tweet by the BJP read.

The party also urged people to post their wishes, and those of others who want to thank the PM, through messages or by uploading a video on the app.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 28 Peacocks Found Dead At Farmland in Tuticorin, Investigation Underway.

"Do you know someone whose life NaMo impacted? Do you think they would want to wish NaMo on his birthday? Download NaMo app and upload their video in one click," the party said.

It also said that the App users can enjoy the first-ever 360-degree virtual exhibition based on the life of the Prime Minister.

The exhibition titled 'Glimpses of Namo's Inspiring Life' will showcase his journey from Vadnagar, Gujarat to becoming the PM and a world leader.

To mark the occasion, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also organised a week-long 'Seva Saptah' in which programmes pertaining to cleanliness, distribution of sanitation pads, wheelchairs and social service are being organised from September 14 to 20 across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)