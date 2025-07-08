Shimla, Jul 8 (PTI) BJP president and Union Health Minister J P Nadda is likely to visit disaster-hit areas of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Wednesday, the party's state unit chief, Rajiv Bindal, said in a statement here.

Nadda would visit Thunag, Nachan and Karsog subdivisions of Mandi district. He would be accompanied by Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Jai Ram Thakur, the BJP state chief and other leaders, the statement said.

Nearly 30 hours of rain on June 30 and July 1 saw 10 incidents of cloudbursts and led to flash floods and landslides in the area. Fourteen bodies have been recovered while a search is on for 28 missing people.

About 466 houses, 92 shops, 457 cattle sheds, 31 vehicles, 14 bridges and several roads have suffered damage in the disaster, while 446 heads of cattle have perished. Nearly 450 people are living in relief camps.

