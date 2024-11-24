New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Election Commission of India on Saturday declared the results of by-polls of 48 assembly seats held across 13 states with BJP and its allies winning majority of the seats while Congress won both Lok Sabha constituencies of Wayanad in Kerala and Nanded in Maharashtra.

Among the assembly bypolls, the BJP and its allies won maximum seats in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) also won all six seats in West Bengal, while Congress won only seven seats, including all three assembly constituencies in Karnataka.

In Kerala, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who was making her electoral debut registered a massive victory in Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll.

According to the Election Commission, Priyanka Gandhi won the Wayanad bypoll by 4,10,931 votes by defeating BJP's Navya Haridas and CPI's Sathyan Mokeri. She won 6,22,338 votes against Navya Haridas' 1,09,939.

Following this win, Priyanka Gandhi would join her mother, Sonia Gandhi, a Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan and brother Rahul Gandhi, who represents the Rae Bareli constituency in the Lok Sabha.

After winning the Lok Sabha by-poll for Kerala's Wayanad seat, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has thanked voters for giving her "the honour to represent them."

"I thank the people of Wayanad for giving me the honour to represent them. It's a testament to the fact that my brother worked hard there, their love for him and their trust in me. I feel it's a great honour and I will respect it fully," Priyanka Gandhi told reporters.

In Maharashtra, Congress won the Nanded Lok Sabha by-poll. But, surprisingly the party lost all the six assembly segments in the Nanded Lok Sabha seat to the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Ravindra Chavan of Congress trounced BJP's Santukrao Hambarde by 1,457 votes after a recount.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP won six assembly bypolls and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) won one seat, while Samajwadi Party was able to win just two seats out of nine.

Following the massive win in UP by-elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated party leaders and workers and said that the credit for the "historic win" goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Today the results of Maharashtra Election 2024 and Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 have come and the results of by-polls have also come...PM Modi's vision and leadership have helped us to win. The public has shown their trust in PM Modi's vision and policies...I congratulate all the winning candidates," CM Yogi said while addressing a press conference in Lucknow.

In West Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress made a clean sweep and won all six assembly constituencies.

In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi party won three assembly by-polls while, in Barnala, Congress' Kuldeep Singh Dhillon won.

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, expressed their gratitude towards the people of Punjab.

In Assam, the BJP won three seats while its allies United Peoples Party, Liberal and Asom Gana Parishad won one seat each.

In Rajasthan, the BJP won five out of the seven assembly constituencies while the Congress and the Bharat Adivasi party won one seat each.

The Congress won all three assembly constituencies in Karnataka. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that this by-election has been crucial to him.

"Above all, this by-election result was important to me for another reason. This time after I became the Chief Minister, BJP and JDS leaders have been making false allegations against me and our government and trying to malign my image. Both these parties have colluded and used everything from the Raj Bhavan to the Central Bureau of Investigation to create a scandal and try to frame me and my family," Siddaramaiah posted on X.

Similarly, in Bihar, the BJP won two seats while its allies Hindustani Awam Morcha (secular) and Janata Dal (United) won one seat each.

The Indian National Congress and the Community Party of India (Marxist) won one seat each in Kerala while in Madhya Pradesh, Congress and the BJP won one seat each.

Similarly, the BJP won the lone assembly seat each in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand while the National Peoples's Party won the lone seat in Meghalaya.

In Sikkhim, the Sikkhim Kranti Morch won both the assembly seats unopposed.

The by-polls were held in 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha seats across 15 states. (ANI)

