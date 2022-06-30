umbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 30 (ANI): A meeting of the BJP core committee is underway at Sagar Bungalow, the residence of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai to further deliberate on the strategy for the course of action following Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

Party's top leaders including in-charge CT Ravi, Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Praveen Darekar and others are present in the meeting. Independent MLA Ravi Rana also reached his residence.

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde faction also held a meeting today in Goa today, to decide on their future course of action.

Shinde cleared the air floating around the distribution of ministerial posts with the BJP, and said that there has been discussion with the latter so far.

He, however, added that the talks on the same will happen soon.

"There has been no discussion with the BJP about which and how many ministerial posts, it will happen soon. Until then, please don't believe the ministerial lists and rumours about it," he tweeted.

Shinde further said that the party's focus is to follow the idea of Hindutva as per Balasaheb Thackeray, the founder of Shiv Sena.

"Venerable Hindu Heart Emperor Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's idea of Hindutva, Dharmaveer Anand Dighe Saheb's teachings, overall development of Maharashtra and development works in the constituency of MLAs is our focus," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly Secretary Rajendra Bhagwat has informed all state MLAs that as per the Governor's orders the special session that was scheduled on Thursday will now not be convened.

The special Assembly was scheduled today with the only agenda of a Trust Vote against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray Minister who resigned as chief minister late Wednesday evening.

The Floor Test that was convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Shiv Sena. The apex court, however, declined to stay the Floor Test and in its observation said that the floor of the House was the only way to settle these issues of democracy.

Minutes after the order by the top court, Thackeray addressed the people of the state via social media in which he announced his decision to step down as chief minister and as a Member of the Legislative Council.

The announcement brought an end to the political crisis that erupted in the state for over a week with a faction of Shiv Sena MLAs revolting against him for joining hands with NCP and Congress to form the government.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for the return of a BJP-led government in the state with the party, which is the single-largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly with 106 MLAs, likely to stake claim to form the government. (ANI)

