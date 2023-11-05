New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Sunday sought clarification from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Enforcement Directorate allegations against Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the alleged Rs 508 crore deal with Mahadev betting app promoters.

The BJP MP said that Congress leader and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel should give a clarification on this issue from a political and moral perspective.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Sudhanshu Trivedi said," I feel now Bhupesh Baghel should issue clarification. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will have to clarify where this money came from. I am asking this question on moral and political grounds. It is incumbent on their part to reply on the political and moral aspects of this."

"You won't see the kind of corruption with such a huge geographical span that is being spread from a small state in India to the Gulf countries. The Chattisgarh public is now understanding that another chance will not be given to these betters," he said.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said that according to fresh evidence following a search operation on November 2, it was found that regular payments have been made in the past, and so far, around Rs 508 crore has been paid by Mahadev App Promoters to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

However, CM Baghel has refuted the ED's claim and said that the BJP wants to contest the upcoming Chhattisgarh polls with the help of its "agencies".

The ED is investigating the Mahadev Book Online Betting App syndicate and the promoters of this betting syndicate.

According to ED, cash courier Asim Das was intercepted by the central agency, who was sent from the UAE to deliver a large amount of cash for the electioneering expenses of the ruling Congress party.

The central agency added that Das confessed that Rs 508 crore has been so far paid to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister by Mahadev APP Promoters, a charge that Baghel denies.

Earlier, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh accused the BJP of misusing' the central agency in the poll-bound states.

"I only want to say that this is a clear misuse. It is revenge politics. It is only being applied because the BJP's losing clearly. In both states (Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan), the trust is continuing. Once again, the Congress government will come," the Congress leader said.

Chhattisgarh is scheduled to hold polls in two phases on November 7 and 17. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all five poll-bound states. (ANI)

