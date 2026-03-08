Thiruvananthapuram, March 8: If you're wondering where and how to check the Kerala State Lotteries of the Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery of today, March 8, then we have got you covered. Kerala lottery players can watch the live streaming of the Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery below to learn the winners' names of today's lottery. Participants can also view Kerala's Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery results and winning numbers online at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of today's lucky draw.

Conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, the Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery remains one of the most popular weekly draws due to its massive INR 1 crore top prize and a structured reward system that benefits thousands of participants. Official full results are typically released by 4:30 PM. The official results will be made available in PDF format on the Kerala Lotteries website. Participants of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery are advised erify their winning numbers against the official Kerala Government Gazette.

Watch Kerala's Samrudhi SM-45 Weekly Lottery Live Streaming Here

Kerala lottery players cano claim their prizes within 30 days of the Kerala draw of today, March 8, to remain eligible. They can also view the results and winning numbers of Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery draw at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. All prize claims must be made within 30 days of the draw date. The results of Kerala's Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery will be declared once the draw is completed. Head to portals such as statelottery.kerala.gov.in, keralalotteries.info, or keralalotteryresult.net to check the results and winning ticket numbers of today's lucky draw.

Those looking for the latest updates can watch the online telecast of the Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery provided above. Trending keywords for Kerala's Samrudhi SM-45 weekly lottery draw include "Kerala Lottery Result Today", "Samrudhi SM-45 Result", "Kerala State Lottery Result 8.3.2026", "Samrudhi SM-45 Winning Numbers", "SM-45 Lottery Result Live", "Samrudhi Weekly Lottery Sunday Draw", "Kerala Lottery SM 45 Prize List" and "Kerala Lottery Result Today". If you missed out today, the next Samrudhi draw (SM-45) is scheduled for next Sunday, March 8.

