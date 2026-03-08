Lucknow, March 8: An unusual leave application from a senior government official in Ballia district has gone viral on social media, highlighting a serious stray dog encounter. Alok Pratap Singh, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Ballia, has been forced to take emergency medical leave after being attacked and bitten by a dog on both hands. The incident has drawn significant public attention due to the official nature of the communication and the severity of the injuries described by the magistrate.

According to the formal letter addressed to the District Magistrate (DM) of Ballia, the attack occurred while the SDM was at his residence. The dog reportedly bit both of his hands, causing wounds that required immediate medical intervention. Following the incident, Singh sought professional medical advice and was administered the necessary anti-rabies vaccinations. Due to the physical nature of the injuries, he has requested a period of leave to recover and complete his medical treatment. Dog Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Girl Playing Outside Mauled to Death by Stray Dogs in Gonda’s Dhaneipur Area.

Ballia SDM Alok Pratap Singh Bitten on Both Hands by Pet Dog

The leave application, which surfaced on social media platforms on Sunday, March 8, 2026, detail the specifics of the encounter. In the letter, Singh explicitly mentions that the dog bites have made it difficult for him to perform his daily administrative duties. He requested a three-day leave to ensure proper healing and to monitor for any further complications arising from the bites.

District Magistrate Praveen Kumar Laxkar has reportedly acknowledged the request and granted the leave on medical grounds. The transparency of the letter has sparked a wider conversation among local residents regarding the growing menace of stray animals in the district's residential and administrative zones. Deoria Dog Attack: Stray Dog Goes on Biting Spree, Injures 6 in Uttar Pradesh; Video Surfaces.

Medical professionals at the local government hospital confirmed that Singh was treated for puncture wounds on both hands. He was prescribed a standard course of antibiotics and a series of anti-rabies injections. While his condition is stable, doctors have advised him to avoid straining his hands to prevent infection or the reopening of the wounds.

The SDM is currently resting at his residence. Administrative sources indicate that during his absence, another official has been designated to oversee the urgent matters of the Bairia sub-division to ensure that public work is not hindered.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 08, 2026 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).