Veteran Chinese actress Liu Xiaoqing has become the centre of a heated social media debate following the release of her latest project, the mini-drama Splendid Tranquility (also referred to as Jin Xiu An Ran). The 75-year-old star, known for her "ageless" persona, is facing significant online backlash for portraying an 18-year-old character who shares a romantic storyline including a kissing scene with a co-star 30 years her junior. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo Says She Is Ready for Bollywood During ‘Boyfriend on Demand’ Promotions (Watch Video).

The controversy highlights a growing tension in the Chinese entertainment industry regarding age representation, the use of digital filters, and the double standards faced by veteran female performers.

Liu Xiaoqing Under Fire for Romancing 30 Years Younger Actor in New Drama

According to SCMP, the primary source of the contention is a scene in the 80-episode micro-drama where Liu’s character, an 18-year-old embroiderer named Su Wanqing, shares an intimate kiss with King Jing, played by 45-year-old actor Jin Jia.

While the production utilised heavy soft-focus filters and professional makeup to bridge the age gap, many viewers argued the physical difference remained distracting. On platforms like Weibo, the reactions were swift and polarised. Some critics described the scene as "uncomfortable," with one widely shared comment comparing the pairing to "a grandmother falling in love with her grandson."

Liu Xiaoqing's Eyebrow Raising Kiss Scene With Jin Jia From ‘Splendid Tranquility’ Drama

The Teenage Girl Cult and Industry Standards

This is not the first time Liu Xiaoqing has drawn fire for her choice of roles. Often nicknamed the leader of the "Teenage Girl Cult" by Chinese netizens, she has a long history of playing characters decades younger than herself.

In 2014, at the age of 58, she played a 16-year-old princess in Heroes of Sui and Tang Dynasties. In 2023, at age 67, she starred as an 18-year-old bandit in the film Ice Sniper 2.

Supporters of the actress argue that the backlash is rooted in ageism and sexism. They point out that male actors are rarely criticised for starring opposite much younger women. Gender equality activists have noted that if a 75-year-old male legend were paired with a 45-year-old actress, it would likely be viewed as a standard "mature" romance rather than a scandal.

Professional Dedication Amid Criticism

Despite the noise, production reports suggest Liu remains a consummate professional. During the filming of Splendid Tranquility, the actress reportedly adhered to a gruelling schedule, sometimes resting for only three hours a night to keep up with the demands of the short-form format.

Liu has addressed the criticism in the past, asserting that youth is a "mindset" and that she refuses to let her career be defined by societal expectations of ageing. "I can fully 'return to youth' and take on younger roles," she previously told state broadcasters, emphasising that her energy and "sense of youth" come from within. 2NE1’s Park Bom Claims She Was Framed To Cover Up Bandmate Sandara Park’s Alleged Drug Abuse in Handwritten Note (View Post).

A Legend’s Career Path

Liu Xiaoqing remains one of the most decorated figures in Chinese cinema, holding multiple Golden Rooster and Hundred Flowers awards. While some fans expressed "regret" that a legend of her stature is choosing micro-dramas over more age-appropriate, prestige roles, others admire her fearlessness.

