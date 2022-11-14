New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) The BJP on Monday named 12 more candidates for the Gujarat assembly polls, fielding Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South.

Thakor, one of the faces of anti-BJP stir in the state during the 2017 polls, joined the BJP in 2019. He had won on the Congress ticket in 2017 but lost his Radhanpur seat in the subsequent bypoll in 2019.

With the third list, the BJP has now named candidates for 178 seats for the polls to the 182-member state assembly polls.

The state is scheduled to vote in two phases on December 1 and 5.

