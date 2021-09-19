Lucknow, Sep 19 (PTI) The Congress party on Sunday accused the BJP government of trying to weaken all pillars of democracy and said the Godse ideology can be defeated only by that of Mahatma Gandhi'.

"The Congress has worked to strengthen all pillars of democracy but the Narendra Modi government is doing the opposite. Efforts to weaken democracy is the BJP's ideology which can be defeated with the ideology of non-violence of Mahatma Gandhi," media convenor of UP Congress Lalan Kumar said, addressing a media event here.

Addressing the All-India Federation of PTI Employees' Unions here, he said, "The PTI has not only conserved the values of journalism but also enriched them.”

“The aims and objectives with which the Press Trust of India was established are being discharged by it with full honesty today even in difficult times," he added.

